WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,956 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.83.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

