WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 29,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 257,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.63. 2,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,742. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

