WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 6,129 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.26% of Quanta Services worth $40,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 28.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 438.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.