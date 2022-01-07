Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $87,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $352.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.87. Waters Co. has a one year low of $257.74 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

