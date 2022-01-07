Waves Enterprise Price Down 4.6% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $578,413.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00074542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.79 or 0.07583226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00075587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,855.86 or 0.99818546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.