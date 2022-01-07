Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,825 shares of company stock worth $459,077,184 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $27.35 on Thursday, reaching $2,780.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,929.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,808.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

