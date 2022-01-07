Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,107,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 21.0% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $55,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

