WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.10. 1,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,728. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in WD-40 by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 30.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.