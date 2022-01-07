WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $234.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of -0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

