WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $14.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.94. 941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,728. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.63.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 30.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.