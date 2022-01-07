We Are One Seven LLC Buys 2,430 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,513,000. Yale University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,125. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

