We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,389. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.