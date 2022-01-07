We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.65. 32,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average of $231.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

