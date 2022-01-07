We Are One Seven LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,321. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.66 and a 200 day moving average of $286.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

