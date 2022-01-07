We Are One Seven LLC Trims Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.