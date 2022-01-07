Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 64,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 460,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.92 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $256.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

