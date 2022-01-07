Wealth Architects LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.39 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.