Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.82.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.50 billion and a PE ratio of -13.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

