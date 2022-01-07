Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $378.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.56. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $238.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

