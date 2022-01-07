Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

