Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Receives $24.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

WEAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WEAV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. 3,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,079. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

