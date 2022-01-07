Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

UMPQ stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 60,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

