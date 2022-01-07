Wedbush Comments on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $10.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $72.83.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

