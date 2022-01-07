Wedbush Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $171.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $173.68.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in M&T Bank by 261.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

