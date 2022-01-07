Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $85.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

