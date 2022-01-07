Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

