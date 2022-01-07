Wells Fargo & Company Trims Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price to $5.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Root from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.08.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of Root stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Root by 6.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 331,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Root by 106.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Root by 128.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.