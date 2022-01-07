Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 454 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $246.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $251.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

