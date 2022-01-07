Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.