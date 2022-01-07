Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.37.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

