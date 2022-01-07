Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 54.5% in December

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HYI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,457. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

