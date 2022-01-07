Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 54.5% in December

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE HYI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,457. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
