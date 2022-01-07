Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

WEF opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$720.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$352.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

