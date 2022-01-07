Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.11

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.11 and last traded at $97.70, with a volume of 1337965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

