Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$115,050.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,548,038.12.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$7.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.45. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.46 and a 52-week high of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCP. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.38.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

