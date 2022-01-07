Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.38.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares in the company, valued at C$19,548,038.12. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,710 shares of company stock worth $425,868 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

