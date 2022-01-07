Widercoin (WDR) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $40,419.80 and approximately $2,664.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00073155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.59 or 0.07564283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,668.81 or 1.00106478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

