Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.84.

NYSE:IFF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,449. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.