Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 302,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $489.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

