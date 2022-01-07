Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,484 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $4.61 on Friday, reaching $259.50. 14,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,189. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.83 and a 200 day moving average of $297.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

