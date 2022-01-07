Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. 46,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.