Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,658 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 29.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 38,675 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 28.3% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.07 on Friday, reaching $372.93. 39,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,052. The company has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.07 and a 200-day moving average of $343.56. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

