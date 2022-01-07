Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $26,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.08.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

