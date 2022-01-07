Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Director Buys C$287,520.00 in Stock

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri acquired 8,000 shares of Winpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,587,802.

Shares of TSE WPK traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. Winpak Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$34.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.77.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$320.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

