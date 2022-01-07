Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post sales of $416.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $417.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

