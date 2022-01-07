WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $248,108.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00062758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.