Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 923.75 ($12.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.00) to GBX 920 ($12.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.04) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 818.60 ($11.03) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 698 ($9.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($13.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 859.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.26%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

