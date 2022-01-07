World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter Sells 250 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

