Wrapped NXM Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $94.03 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $56.07 or 0.00135249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00062441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006332 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.