WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.41

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and traded as high as $15.90. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

