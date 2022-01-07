Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.08

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.08 and last traded at $90.49, with a volume of 3286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

